India’s first geosynchronous imaging satellite lifts off successfully

India on Friday successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) state-of-the-art Earth observation satellite EOS-05, the country’s first imaging satellite designed for deployment in geosynchronous orbit, marking a significant milestone in India’s Earth observation capabilities.

The satellite was launched aboard the GSLV-F17, the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The 51.7-metre-tall, three-stage rocket lifted off at 2.55 am, carrying the 2,367-kg EOS-05 satellite. The launch followed a smooth 27-hour countdown, which began at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Despite the pre-dawn timing and rain, a large number of members of the public gathered at the spaceport to witness the launch and cheer the mission.

Unlike most Earth observation satellites that operate in low Earth orbit (LEO), EOS-05 is intended to operate at an altitude of roughly 36,000 km above the Earth in geosynchronous orbit.

At this altitude, a satellite takes approximately the same amount of time to complete one orbit as the Earth takes to rotate once. This allows the spacecraft to remain aligned with the same broad region of the Earth for extended periods, making it particularly useful for continuous and near-real-time observation.

EOS-05 is expected to strengthen India's capabilities in applications such as agriculture, disaster management and other Earth-monitoring activities by providing high-quality imagery and data.

The satellite was placed inside the rocket’s nose cone and was targeted for delivery into a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit (Sub-GTO) before it reaches its operational orbit.