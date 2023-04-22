India's first woman tea taster Dolly Roy passes away in Kolkata

Dolly Roy, India's first woman tea taster, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday after battling cancer for a long time. She is survived by her husband, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy, a three-time Lok Sabha member.

For the tea-loving Bengalis, memories of Dolly will always remain special— she was the pioneer who introduced the concept of a 'tea bar' to Kolkata.

'Dolly's Tea', a concept ideated and actualised by her at Dakshinapan, a popular shopping complex featuring mostly government emporia in South Kolkata, continues to be a favourite haunt for youth and intellectuals—those who prefer a chat over a cuppa to the coffee-house addas (gatherings).

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences through a tweet on Friday. "A woman of great achievements, her warm presence among us will be dearly missed," the TMC supreme wrote.