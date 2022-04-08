India's FY23 retail inflation rate projection raised to 5.7%

The Governor said that the heightened geopolitical tensions since February end have upended the earlier narrative and considerably clouded the inflation outlook for the year.



"On the food price front, a likely record Rabi harvest would help to keep domestic prices of cereals and pulses in check. Global factors such as the loss of wheat supply from the Black Sea region and the unprecedented high international prices of wheat could, however, put a floor under domestic wheat prices.



"Edible oil price pressures are likely to remain elevated in the near-term due to export restrictions by key producers as well as loss of supply from the Black Sea region," he said.



Besides, the RBI Governor said that feed cost pressures could continue due to global supply shortages, which could also have a spillover impact on poultry, milk and dairy product prices.



On non-food items, he cited that the spike in international crude oil prices since February-end poses substantial upside risk to inflation through both direct and indirect effects.