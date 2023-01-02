India's internet industry to reach $5 trillion valuation by 2030

Despite a few hiccups this year, the Indian internet industry is expected to grow and could reach a valuation of $5 trillion by 2030, a report showed on Monday.



Home to 780 million internet users, India is home to the second largest internet user base in the world.



"As digital will continue to play a significant role, India's internet GMV (not valuation) will grow to about $1 trillion by 2030, equivalent to $5 trillion in public and private market cap,a according to data by market intelligence firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.