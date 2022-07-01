India's manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low in June amid price pressure

India's manufacturing sector activity eased to a nine-month low in June as growth of total sales and production moderated amid intense price pressures, a monthly survey said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 54.6 in May, the weakest pace of growth since last September.

The June PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the twelfth straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"The Indian manufacturing industry ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23 on a solid footing, displaying encouraging resilience on the face of acute price pressures, rising interest rates, rupee depreciation and a challenging geopolitical landscape," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.