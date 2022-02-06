India's Melody Queen, a beacon of inspiration, attains immortality

Producers and directors vied for Lataji's unique voice and style for their top heroines, especially because she could 'mould' her voice to suit most heroines. Without doubt, she had become the first among women singers, a position that Mohammed Rafi enjoyed among the men.



Yet, there was a music director who remained aloof from Lataji -- with haughty pride -- and yet rose to the top echelons of the music industry -- the incomparable O.P. Nayyar.



"I found Lata's voice too thin, too shrill, which did not suit my compositions," Nayyar had once said, claiming he was "the only music director who succeeded in Bollywood without Lata's voice".



He added: "I needed a more vivacious, richer, healthier voice of, say, Shamshad Begum, Geeta Ghosh-Dutt, Asha Bhosale." One woman singer, Suman Kalyanpur, was blessed with a voice rivalling that of Lataji's, but she was content being in the shadows, yet she thrived on enduring masterpieces composed by some of the music directors.



As Lataji's singing style matured under master music directors, her voice helped heroines who acted or danced to her tunes catapult to stardom, such as Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Nargis, Ameeta, Beena Rai, Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala Bali, Tanuja, Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh, Nutan, Saira Bano, Sadhana Shivdasani, Babita Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Rekha, Sridevi, Neetu Singh, Madhuri Dixit, and many others in the post-1980s, right down to the youngsters, notably, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Karisma Kapoor.



After the exit of Noorjehan from India and the fading away of other stalwart female singers, by the late 1950s/early 1960s, Lataji was firmly perched on the top of the heap and brooked no nonsense from anyone -- producers, directors, composers, siblings or contemporaries -- attempting to clamber anywhere close to her roost.