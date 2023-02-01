India's mfg PMI moderates in Jan amid slower increase in total sales

India's manufacturing sector activity moderated in January amid slower increase in total sales, and headcounts were broadly unchanged amid sufficient staff numbers to cope with current requirements, according to a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from December's recent high of 57.8 to 55.4 in January, as factory orders and production rose at sharp, albeit slower, rate.

The January PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 19th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.