India’s peak power demand doubles in a decade as capacity reaches 552 GW

India’s peak electricity demand has almost doubled over the past decade, reaching a record 270.8 GW on 21 May 2026 as economic activity and consumption across homes, industries and businesses continued to expand, the government said on Friday.

Peak demand stood at 135.9 GW in 2013-14, reflecting the rapid growth in the country’s electricity requirements over the intervening years.

India has significantly increased its generation capacity to address this rising demand and prepare the power system for future consumption. Total installed capacity climbed from 249 GW in March 2014 to 552 GW by July 2026.

The country’s power transmission infrastructure has expanded alongside its generation base. The network grew from 2,91,336 circuit kilometres in April 2014 to 5,10,594 circuit kilometres by July 2026.

According to the government, the expanded network has helped create a more integrated national grid, improve the transfer of electricity between regions and strengthen the reliability of power supplies.