India’s peak power demand doubles in a decade as capacity reaches 552 GW
Transmission network expands to over 5.10 lakh circuit kilometres as non-fossil sources account for half of installed capacity
India’s peak electricity demand has almost doubled over the past decade, reaching a record 270.8 GW on 21 May 2026 as economic activity and consumption across homes, industries and businesses continued to expand, the government said on Friday.
Peak demand stood at 135.9 GW in 2013-14, reflecting the rapid growth in the country’s electricity requirements over the intervening years.
India has significantly increased its generation capacity to address this rising demand and prepare the power system for future consumption. Total installed capacity climbed from 249 GW in March 2014 to 552 GW by July 2026.
The country’s power transmission infrastructure has expanded alongside its generation base. The network grew from 2,91,336 circuit kilometres in April 2014 to 5,10,594 circuit kilometres by July 2026.
According to the government, the expanded network has helped create a more integrated national grid, improve the transfer of electricity between regions and strengthen the reliability of power supplies.
India has also accelerated the addition of renewable and other non-fossil sources to its energy mix. It is now the world’s third-largest country by installed renewable energy capacity, behind China and the United States, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s Renewable Energy Statistics 2026.
The country’s total non-fossil fuel capacity stood at 283.46 GW as of 31 March 2026. Renewable energy accounted for 274.68 GW, with nuclear power contributing the remaining 8.78 GW.
India added a record 55.3 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity during 2025-26, the highest annual increase recorded so far and almost twice the capacity added in the previous financial year.
The expansion has also enabled India to reach a key climate commitment ahead of schedule. Non-fossil fuel sources accounted for 50 per cent of its cumulative installed power capacity in June 2025, allowing the country to achieve its Paris Agreement target five years before the 2030 deadline.
The government said the simultaneous expansion of generation, transmission and renewable energy infrastructure would support the country’s growing electricity requirements and its longer-term transition towards a cleaner energy system.
With IANS inputs