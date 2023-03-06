India's per capita income doubles since 2014-15

According to the NSO data, per capita income at the current prices was estimated at Rs 1,27,065 and Rs 1,48,524 respectively for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.



This shows that there has been a consistent rise in per capita income.



In the third quarter of the current fiscal, India's gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth of 4.4 per cent, which was lower than the growth of 6.3 per cent seen in the second quarter of 2022-23.