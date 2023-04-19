India's population to overtake China by mid-2023: UN report

India is on its way to becoming the world’s most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people by mid-2023, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.

The report also estimated that the global population will have hit 8.045 billion by the same date.

Titled “8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: the case for Rights and Choices”, released Wednesday, the demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023” estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.