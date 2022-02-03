India's services sector activity slips further in Jan; biz confidence hits 6-month low

According to survey participants, demand was restricted by the fast spread of the Omicron variant and the reinstatement of curfews in parts of the country.

"The escalation of the pandemic and reintroduction of curfews had a detrimental impact on growth across the service sector. Both new business and output rose at slight rates that were the weakest in six months," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said.

Companies became increasingly worried that growth would be harmed by the intensification of the pandemic, reintroduction of restrictions and inflationary pressures. Business sentiment remained positive but slipped to a six-month low.

"Concerns about how long the current wave of COVID-19 will last dampened business confidence and caused job shedding. Firms were also alarmed about price pressures," Lima noted.

Service sector jobs declined for the second month running during January, owing to reduced output requirements among some businesses and future uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- fell from 56.4 in December to 53.0 in January, signalling the slowest rate of expansion in the current six-month period of growth. Services activity and manufacturing production increased at weaker rates.