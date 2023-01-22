India's smartphone shipments fall 6% in 2022, moderate growth in 2023

"In 2022, consumers already had up-to-date technology that they had bought during the pandemic, thereby delaying further purchases. This led to smartphone brands struggling with inventory management because demand was subdued," Chaurasia added.



The Indian economy started to feel the impact of the global economic slowdown toward the end of 2022.



"We are entering 2023 with economic indicators suggesting a sluggish performance in the short term," said Chaurasia.