India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

The sterilisation equipment market in India is expected to reach $170 million in 2033, according to a report on Monday.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India's sterilisation market witnessed a remarkable transformation, where sterilisation devices emerged as unwavering defenders of healthcare, safeguarding countless lives.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company showed that the demand for sterilisation methods continues to increase owing to the growing awareness of disinfection and sterilisation among healthcare personnel and the general population.

It further revealed that autoclaves are the major revenue contributors within the physical sterilisers market, accounting for around 35 per cent of the total sterilisation equipment market in 2023 in India, owing to their effectiveness and reliability.