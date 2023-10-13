India’s trade deficit dips in Sep as imports decline

India’s merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion in September from $24.2 billion in August as imports declined by 15 per cent during the month, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a press briefing on Friday.

The country’s merchandise exports declined by 2.6 per cent to $34.47 billion compared to the same month last year, while the imports were valued at $53.84 billion in September.

In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.48 billion, while imports stood at $58.64 billion.