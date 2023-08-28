Nation

IndiGo aircraft called back from runway at Kochi airport after bomb hoax

After receiving an anonymous call stating the presence of a bomb in a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight, passengers were deboarded in Kochi Airport

Anonymous bomb threat delays bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight at Cochin Airport (Photo: NH File Photo)
Anonymous bomb threat delays bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight at Cochin Airport (Photo: NH File Photo)
user

IANS

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft.

The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received

Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.

Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination.

Meanwhile, the local police has started a detailed probe into the incident.


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x