Indigo CEO Peter Elbers gets 24 hours to explain fiasco
The DGCA notice, served on Saturday night, alleges “significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management” and points to “prima facie non-compliance” with regulations
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers following a week of widespread disruptions that resulted in hundreds of cancellations across the airline’s network.
The notice, served on Saturday, alleges “significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management” and points to “prima facie non-compliance” with regulations governing pilot duty and rest. The Hindu has reviewed a copy of the document.
According to the regulator, the airline failed to adhere to Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, along with relevant Civil Aviation Requirements related to fatigue management. These provisions are designed to prevent excessive workloads for flight crew and ensure passenger safety.
The DGCA also held Mr Elbers accountable for failing to ensure reliable operations and adequate passenger facilities.
“As the CEO you are responsible for effective management of the airline, but you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passenger,” the notice states.
Mr Elbers has been asked to respond within 24 hours, explaining why action should not be taken against him. The move places him under direct regulatory scrutiny at a time when IndiGo is grappling with mounting operational challenges and public criticism over service disruptions.