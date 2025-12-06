Indigo CEO Peter Elbers gets 24 hours to explain fiasco

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers following a week of widespread disruptions that resulted in hundreds of cancellations across the airline’s network.

The notice, served on Saturday, alleges “significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management” and points to “prima facie non-compliance” with regulations governing pilot duty and rest. The Hindu has reviewed a copy of the document.

According to the regulator, the airline failed to adhere to Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, along with relevant Civil Aviation Requirements related to fatigue management. These provisions are designed to prevent excessive workloads for flight crew and ensure passenger safety.