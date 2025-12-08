IndiGo flight chaos sparks govt rebuke in RS amid cancellations across metros

IndiGo’s crippling wave of cancellations — 562 flights grounded across six metro airports on Monday alone — finally triggered a sharp response from the government, with civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu telling the Rajya Sabha that the airline’s collapse stemmed not from any system glitch but from its own failure to manage crew rosters under the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

Even as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata reeled from widespread disruption, Naidu insisted the crisis was “entirely internal to IndiGo”, and warned that strict action was imminent.

The scale of the meltdown became clearer through the day. Bengaluru accounted for 150 cancellations, including 76 arrivals and 74 departures, while Delhi saw 143 flights wiped off schedules. Mumbai lost 98 services and Hyderabad 112, with Chennai reporting 56 cancellations and Kolkata only two, according to airport sources.

By Sunday, as the carrier attempted a partial recovery, IndiGo still cancelled 650 flights even as its on-time performance inched up to 79.9 per cent across 1,650 operated services. On Monday, the airline had already scrubbed more than 560 of its 2,300 daily flights, a number higher than the ministry’s own morning projection of around 500 cancellations.

Inside Parliament, the political pressure mounted. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asked whether the cascading cancellations were linked to the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) fault that had disrupted air traffic in early November.

Naidu rejected the suggestion outright, saying the grounding spree had “no relation to AMSS” and arose entirely from “anomalies and mismanagement” in IndiGo’s internal rostering systems — a task he described as routine “day-to-day operations”.