IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan due to technical snag

The aircraft is being examined at the airport. Meanwhile, the airline is sending an alternate aircraft to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad, it added.



A series of such incidents have been reported by the Indian airlines in the last couple of days. Earlier, on July 15, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second.