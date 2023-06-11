Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

Due to bad weather, a flight of the IndiGo Airlines en route to Ahmedabad from Amritsar strayed into Pakistan near Lahore and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dawn reported.



According to flight radar, the Indian plane with a ground speed of 454 knots entered north of Lahore at about 7:30 p.m. and returned to India at 8:01 p.m. A senior official of the Pak Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it was not unusual as it was "internationally allowed" in bad weather conditions, Dawn reported.