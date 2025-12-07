IndiGo sets up crisis group as flight chaos continues, Chennai hit hardest

IndiGo has constituted a high-level Crisis Management Group (CMG) as a wave of delays and cancellations continues to disrupt travel nationwide, with Chennai airport facing one of the worst impacts.

The airline said its board of directors convened over the weekend to assess the situation, during which the management gave a comprehensive overview of the scale of disruption. The Board later held a separate session and agreed to establish a CMG to oversee the fast-changing developments.

The group includes chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, board directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, along with CEO Pieter Elbers. According to a company statement, the CMG is meeting frequently and receiving real-time updates on operational measures being taken. Other board members, though not part of the core group, are being consulted through regular calls.

IndiGo said the priority is to restore operational stability and assist passengers facing travel interruptions. Refunds are being processed, and fees for cancellations or rescheduling are being waived. “We are committed to doing everything possible to minimise inconvenience and bring operations back to normal at the earliest,” an airline spokesperson said.

Chennai sees near-total disruption

At Chennai International Airport, almost 100 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Sunday alone, extending a crisis now in its sixth day. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded, with crowds surrounding service counters in the hope of alternate bookings, refunds or last-minute travel options.

With IndiGo dominating several key routes, ticket prices on other airlines surged as passengers scrambled for seats. Travel agents reported a flood of emergency bookings and refund requests.