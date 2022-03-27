Indigo to resume scheduled international flights from April

The resumption of these flights will bolster India's connectivity with the globe and aid in the acceleration of economic and tourist activities that had been impacted by the pandemic.



"As India's leading airline, IndiGo remains committed to play its part in helping the nation bounce back. We will do so via our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across an unparalleled network," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo.