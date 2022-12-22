Indira Gandhi award to be given to doctors and nurses for their role in battling pandemic

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2022 has been awarded to the country's medical fraternity for their actions during the Covid pandemic in the years 2020 and 2021. As there is no national body representing all the doctors and nurses in the country, the award is to be conferred upon two national organisations: The Indian Medical Association and The Trained Nurses Organisation of India.

The Jury, chaired by former Chief Justice of India T.S Thakur have said that this award was in recognition of the heroic endeavours of the covid warriors during the global pandemic.

In its announcement statement, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust says, "Statistics are hard to come by and are not always reliable, but there is little doubt that the women and men of the medical fraternity soldiered on beyond the call of duty. Their contribution, their sacrifices, their commitment, their compassion, their courage, their skill and their steadfastness deserve recognition regardless of who they were and where they fought the pandemic and cared for the afflicted."For