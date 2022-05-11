Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation to move SC on Gynavapi case

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) said that the videography being carried out at the Gyanvapi Mosque is a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which laid down that a religious place will retain the same character it had on August 15, 1947.



The IICF will now approach the Supreme Court in this regard.



IICF Secretary Athar Hussain said: "We will not spare any effort in getting the Ayodhya verdict implemented in letter and spirit. We will approach the apex court to get the Places of Worship Act, 1991 implemented.