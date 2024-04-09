Indore administration cancels Christian prayer meet, cites law and order

The Indore administration has cancelled the permission for a prayer meeting of the Christian community scheduled in the city on Wednesday, citing the law and order situation, officials said on Tuesday.

Chennai-based Christian preacher Dr Paul Dhinakaran was slated to address about 8,000 persons as the keynote speaker at the meeting.

In an order issued on Sunday, an assistant election officer of the Indore Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh cancelled the permission for the prayer meeting, for which a go ahead was given on 5 April.

The order stated that there is opposition to the meeting from Hindu outfits and other social organisations, which have filed a complaint in this connection with the poll officer.

Following the complaint, the in-charge of Tukoganj police station in Indore submitted a report on the law and order situation, based on which the permission granted earlier was cancelled.

In the complaint by representatives of different Hindu organisations to the assistant election officer on 5 April, it was alleged that the prayer meeting is being organised with an intention to mislead people of the Hindu community and encourage them to convert. "There is a strong possibility that the event might disturb peace," the complaint said, adding that its permission should be cancelled.