Indore anti-begging drive exposes millionaire posing as destitute

A man widely regarded as a destitute, differently abled beggar in Indore’s busy Sarafa market has been found to be a crorepati, officials said, in a startling discovery during the city’s ongoing campaign to eliminate begging.

The man, identified as Mangilal, was taken into custody on Saturday by a team from the Women and Child Development Department as part of the “Beggar-free Indore” initiative. He is known locally for moving through the market on a wooden cart fitted with wheels, drawing sympathy from passersby who would often give him money.

Officials said Mangilal did not actively solicit alms but typically received between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 a day from people who voluntarily offered him cash. Investigations have now revealed that he has accumulated substantial wealth over the years.

According to the district administration, Mangilal owns three residential properties in Indore, including a three-storey house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, a 600-square-foot home in Shiv Nagar and a one-bedroom flat in Alwasa allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through the Red Cross Society because of his disability. He also owns a car with a hired driver and three auto-rickshaws.

Officials said he had further expanded his income by lending money at high interest rates to small traders and jewellery shop owners in the Sarafa area. He reportedly visited the market regularly not only to seek alms but also to collect interest from borrowers.