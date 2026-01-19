Indore anti-begging drive exposes millionaire posing as destitute
Authorities uncover crores in assets held by man long seen seeking alms in Sarafa market
A man widely regarded as a destitute, differently abled beggar in Indore’s busy Sarafa market has been found to be a crorepati, officials said, in a startling discovery during the city’s ongoing campaign to eliminate begging.
The man, identified as Mangilal, was taken into custody on Saturday by a team from the Women and Child Development Department as part of the “Beggar-free Indore” initiative. He is known locally for moving through the market on a wooden cart fitted with wheels, drawing sympathy from passersby who would often give him money.
Officials said Mangilal did not actively solicit alms but typically received between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 a day from people who voluntarily offered him cash. Investigations have now revealed that he has accumulated substantial wealth over the years.
According to the district administration, Mangilal owns three residential properties in Indore, including a three-storey house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, a 600-square-foot home in Shiv Nagar and a one-bedroom flat in Alwasa allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through the Red Cross Society because of his disability. He also owns a car with a hired driver and three auto-rickshaws.
Officials said he had further expanded his income by lending money at high interest rates to small traders and jewellery shop owners in the Sarafa area. He reportedly visited the market regularly not only to seek alms but also to collect interest from borrowers.
The rescue team said it had received prior intelligence about Mangilal and had attempted to approach him on several occasions. However, he would evade officials whenever he spotted them, until he was finally intercepted during Saturday’s operation.
Indore’s anti-begging drive, launched in February 2024, aims to rehabilitate people engaged in begging and curb organised or exploitative practices. Begging is set to be treated as an offence in the city from 2025. Officials said thousands of people have already been identified and many rehabilitated under the programme.
Authorities described Mangilal’s case as an example of “professional” or disguised begging, in which individuals exploit public sympathy while concealing significant assets and, in some cases, engaging in illegal moneylending.
Mangilal has been sent for rehabilitation while officials verify his bank accounts, cash holdings and other investments. He is also expected to be produced before the district collector to examine whether he misused welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana. Further legal action may follow, officials said.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines