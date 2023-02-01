Indore: BJP national office-bearer among 9 sentenced to 3-year RI in 2008 garden beautification scam

A local court on Tuesday sentenced nine persons, including a national level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearer, to three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for involvement in irregularities worth Rs 33.60 lakh in beautification of the city's Meghdoot Upvan (garden), a prosecution official said.

Former members and officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) were among those found guilty in the 2008 case.

Special judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta handed three-year rigorous imprisonment to three former IMC councillors -- Suraj Kero, Rajendra Soni and Kailash Yadav - in the case registered by the Lokayukta police in 2008, the official said.