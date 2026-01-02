Indore: Mayor cites 10 deaths as diarrhoea outbreak ravages Bhagirathpura

A shadow of grief hangs over Indore’s Bhagirathpura area as contaminated drinking water triggered a severe diarrhoea outbreak, with mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday saying he had received information of at least 10 deaths linked to the crisis.

The mayor’s statement comes amid growing anxiety among residents, who claim the toll is even higher — alleging that 14 people, including a six-month-old infant, have lost their lives. These claims, however, are yet to be officially confirmed by the health department.

“According to health department records, four deaths have been attributed to the outbreak so far. However, I have received information indicating 10 fatalities,” Bhargava told PTI, underscoring the gap between official data and ground reports.

Questions have also surfaced over a possible cholera outbreak after preliminary tests of water samples from the locality indicated contamination. On this, the mayor said the health department alone was authorised to clarify the nature of the infection.