Indore: Mayor cites 10 deaths as diarrhoea outbreak ravages Bhagirathpura
Over the past nine days, more than 1,400 residents have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea
A shadow of grief hangs over Indore’s Bhagirathpura area as contaminated drinking water triggered a severe diarrhoea outbreak, with mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday saying he had received information of at least 10 deaths linked to the crisis.
The mayor’s statement comes amid growing anxiety among residents, who claim the toll is even higher — alleging that 14 people, including a six-month-old infant, have lost their lives. These claims, however, are yet to be officially confirmed by the health department.
“According to health department records, four deaths have been attributed to the outbreak so far. However, I have received information indicating 10 fatalities,” Bhargava told PTI, underscoring the gap between official data and ground reports.
Questions have also surfaced over a possible cholera outbreak after preliminary tests of water samples from the locality indicated contamination. On this, the mayor said the health department alone was authorised to clarify the nature of the infection.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani confirmed that laboratory tests conducted at a city medical college found the drinking water supply in Bhagirathpura to be contaminated, caused by a leakage in a pipeline. However, the detailed findings of the report have not been made public, with administrative officials remaining guarded in their responses.
According to officials, the leakage was detected in a main drinking water pipeline near a police outpost, at a location where a toilet had been constructed. They said the breach allowed sewage to seep into the water supply, triggering widespread contamination.
The health impact has been staggering. Over the past nine days, more than 1,400 residents have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. As of Thursday night, 272 patients had been hospitalised, 71 of whom have since been discharged. Of the 201 patients still receiving treatment, 32 remain in intensive care units.
As the crisis unfolds, Bhagirathpura’s residents continue to grapple with fear, loss and unanswered questions, even as authorities scramble to contain a public health emergency rooted in tainted water.
