Indore temple tragedy: Army joins rescue operations, death toll rises to 35

The Indian Army has joined the rescue operations at a prominent temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where at least 35 people were killed and several others injured after they fell into a deep stepwell, containing water.



Continuous water seepage in the stepwell was creating hindrance in the rescue operation. Therefore, Indian Army's help was sought, Indore collector Illaiaraja T. said.



Around one-fourth of the well, which is around 60 feet deep, is filled with water and the SDRF team is continuously trying to drain out the water. However, continue water seepage is creating hindrance.



"So far, 12 bodies were recovered from the well, while two persons died at hospital, and therefore, total casualty was 14. Some more people are suspected to be stucked in the well, that is why the Army's help was needed," he added.

The incident occurred at Baleshwar Mahadev temple on Thursday afternoon after a concrete slab over the old stepwell, on which devotees were standing while offering prayers, caved in, due to which around 30 people fell into the well.

Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. A magistral injury has been ordered in the matter.

The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said. The slab constructed on top of an ancient `bawdi' or well collapsed during a 'havan' program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.

“So far 35 bodies have been recovered from the stepwell,” District Collector Dr Ilayaraja T told reporters.