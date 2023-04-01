Watch: Woman falls back into well during the rescue operation in Indore
At least 35 killed so far. Havan was going on at the temple when the roof of the well caved in
A woman fell back into well the during the rescue operations in Beleshwar Mahadev Temple Indore. She was tied to snapped just before she could reach safety.
In a video that went viral across social media, a man can be seen trying to pull a woman out of the stepwell after its roof collapsed. The woman could be seen losing strength and falling back in the well in the video.
Congress leader Netta D'Souza shared the video on Twitter and attacked Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for "carelessness". "Had Chouhan been sensitive, he would have been monitoring the rescue operation," said the Congress leader.
On Thursday, devotees in large numbers gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Havan was going on at the temple when roof of the well caved in.
36 devotees fell to death after the roof of teh well collapsed including 21 women and two children.
Meanwhile, a local building inspector and a building officer have been suspended by the Indore municipal commissioner but CM Chouhan was busy singing Bhajans.