Watch: Woman falls back into well during the rescue operation in Indore

A woman fell back into well the during the rescue operations in Beleshwar Mahadev Temple Indore. She was tied to snapped just before she could reach safety.

In a video that went viral across social media, a man can be seen trying to pull a woman out of the stepwell after its roof collapsed. The woman could be seen losing strength and falling back in the well in the video.

Congress leader Netta D'Souza shared the video on Twitter and attacked Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for "carelessness". "Had Chouhan been sensitive, he would have been monitoring the rescue operation," said the Congress leader.