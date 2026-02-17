Indore tragedy: Congress MLAs protest with bottles of 'contaminated' water

Congress MLAs staged a protest inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, carrying bottles of contaminated water to draw attention to the recent deaths caused by water contamination in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. Led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, the protest was held in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue during the budget session.

Singhar alleged that 35 people died due to drinking contaminated water and accused the state government of trying to evade accountability. He called for the immediate resignation of Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who represents the Indore-1 assembly segment that includes Bhagirathpura, on moral grounds.

The Congress leader said that the supply of contaminated water to the public throughout the state is a matter of grave concern and demanded concrete and effective steps to provide clean drinking water to people.

While the Governor's address at the start of the assembly session made claims about clean water, the ground reality is different, he alleged.

Clean water is a fundamental right of the public, and not everyone can afford expensive purification options, he said.

Singhar said that despite several deaths, the government has avoided a discussion on this issue in the assembly, which is contrary to democratic values.

While the government’s official report to the High Court records 16 deaths linked to an outbreak of vomitting and diarrohea caused by contaminated drinking water in December 2025, locals maintain the toll is much higher. A judicial inquiry led by former High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta is ongoing.

The state government has provided Rs 2 lakh each in financial aid to over 20 families of the deceased, citing humanitarian grounds despite some deaths being attributed to other causes.

The protest intensifies pressure on the Madhya Pradesh government to take decisive action on water safety and accountability for the tragedy.

