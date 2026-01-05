Indore water crisis: 20 new diarrhoea cases found; 142 hospitalised

Under the shadow of a deepening civic crisis, Indore continues to grapple with a deadly diarrhoea outbreak triggered by contaminated drinking water, even as authorities claim the situation is now under control.

As many as 142 people remain hospitalised, including 11 battling for life in intensive care units, while health teams detected 20 new cases during an extensive door-to-door screening in Bhagirathpura — the epicentre of the outbreak.

Medical teams examined 9,416 residents across 2,354 households in the densely populated locality, where six officially acknowledged deaths have cast a pall of fear and anger. According to officials, a total of 398 patients were admitted to hospitals since the outbreak erupted, of whom 256 have since recovered and been discharged.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Haasani said a high-level team from the Kolkata-based National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI) has reached Indore to investigate the crisis and provide technical assistance to contain the spread.

While the administration has confirmed six fatalities, the tragedy’s true toll remains contested. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava pegged the figure at 10, but local residents insist that at least 16 lives — including that of a six-month-old infant — have been lost to the waterborne disease.