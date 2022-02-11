Industrial growth slows down for 4th month in row to 0.4% in December

With the resumption of economic activities, factory output rose 1 per cent in September 2020 and 4.5 per cent in October 2020. In November 2020, it fell 1.6 per cent and then entered the positive territory with a 2.2 per cent growth in December 2020.



The IIP had recorded a contraction of 0.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent in January 2021 and February 2021, respectively. In March 2021, it grew 24.2 per cent.



For April 2021, the NSO held back the release of complete IIP data.



In May 2021, the IIP rose by 27.6 per cent, and in June by 13.8 per cent. The factory output grew 11.5 per cent in July 2021 and 13 per cent in August.



The second wave of the pandemic started in the middle of April 2021, and many states imposed restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.



"The growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020," the NSO said in the statement.



The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infections on March 25, 2020.