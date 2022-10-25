Industries in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, Coimbatore affected as migrant workers leave for festivities

In Tiruppur also the market was affected as most of the workers have left.



Chandra kumar.K.L, owner of a small textile unit in Tiruppur while speaking to IANS said, "Indeed our work is affected but for me my workers are more important. Let them be refreshed after meeting their families and I have told them to come back only after ten days. I have already informed my clients that I will need ten more days for any deadline."



With Vietnam and Bangladesh vying with each other to encroach into the Indian textile export market, ten days of leave is a huge gap leading to the loss of business, but the owners are keen that the workers enjoy their holidays.



Several industries in Tiruppur had also booked flight tickets for their employees so that they utilise their leave properly instead of spending time in trains.