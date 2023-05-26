Infant suspected to have died, 30 ill after drinking contaminated water in K'taka

"A team of doctors have been deputed to the village for the next 24 hours. Required medical equipment, medicines have also been provided and temporary alternate drinking water arrangements made," Babu said.



He further stated that people have been asked to visit doctors if they develop symptoms of vomiting and loose motion. Directions have been given to the villagers to drink only boiled water.



The authorities said that the people, who fell ill, have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals in Arakera and Devadurga.



The villagers also claimed that the sewage water had got mixed with the drinking water. "Due to the improper work while fixing the pipes, such tragedies are recurring," said a local.