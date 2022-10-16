Inflation 'manageable' at 7.4%, love to see it down to 4%, says Sitharaman

The finance minister also addressed the challenges India expects to face during its G-20 and pointed to the failure of the group to come out with a joint communique at the end of its finance ministers here during the World Bank meetings -- they "couldn't come up with a communique; all of them have ended up coming up with some stair chair statement." She added that 2022 was a contentious year for the group and that India will be taking on those and other challenges working closely with the members.



The minister also defended the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax departments' action against civil rights bodies and activities. "I don't want to comment on individual cases or the approach but certainly, there are instances which are so standing out and if the agency goes there it is with some prima facie evidence in its hand and some of them have even been covered by the media yourselves -- the quantum of money stored, precious jewellery, gold seized. So they have to act," she said in response to a question.