Influenza cases on the rise: Classes 1-8 in Puducherry shut till September 25

Dr. R. Santhanakrishnan of a Government hospital at Karaikkal, while speaking to IANS said: "The flu-like illness is spreading when children inhale droplets from infected persons or when they are in direct contact with mucous from patients. This has led to the high spread among children attending schools.



He said that children must stay at home, use face masks, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash hands with soap to prevent the spread of the disease.



The Puducherry Health Department has also opened dedicated fever clinics in government clinics and PHCs across the territory. It has also ensured that doctors are present in all fever clinics and PHCs.



According to a study conducted by the Puducherry Health Department, after the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, people throng markets and public places without masks and this has led to the spread of flu-like fever.



The authorities have directed patients infected with fever to wear face masks and to isolate themselves from other members of the family to prevent the spread.