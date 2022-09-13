Infosys comes cracking down on dual employment, warns termination; diktat won't work say techies

Indian IT major, Infosys has come cracking down on moonlighting (dual employment) and warned employees if found out, it could lead to termination of services, sources said on Tuesday.



However, since the job market is still hot in Bengaluru despite fears of US recession and the IT giant's diktat is not going to affect moonlighting by its employees.



The techies including those who areA employed in the IT giant, explain that until the work from home option is there, the Infy's diktat won't work. The start-ups and unicorns are heads over heels for talent and skilled professionals, they say.

Not only Infosys, other major IT companies won't be able to detect the activity. Employees explain that they will switch over to other assignments by start-ups, who are flexible. They want to poach the talent in the first place, the skilled employees are in commanding position to take the attractive offer.