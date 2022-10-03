Injured Punjabi singer Alfaaz out of danger: Doctors

Police said the singer was coming out of Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his friends -- Gurpreet, Teji and Kuljit -- when there was an altercation between Vicky and the eatery owner over not settling his money.

Honey Singh shared an image of an injured Alfaaz on Instagram, saying, "My brother Alfaaz was attacked last night. Whoever planned this...I won't let you go...Everyone, please pray for him."

In another post, he wrote, "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last nite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."