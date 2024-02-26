INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee, party worker shot dead in Jhajjar

The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday, 25 February a senior party leader said.

Three private gunmen hired by former MLA Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.

The attack, which came weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp reactions from opposition parties, which alleged a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared. Police have been instructed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strictest action, he said.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of...Rathi ji and Shri Jai Kishan. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We are with them in this difficult time," Khattar posted on X in Hindi.

Home Minister Anil Vij said he spoke to officials and ordered them to take immediate action in the matter.

He said the Special Task Force is probing the matter and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee and a party worker accompanying him were shot dead. The party worker was identified as Jai Kishan.

Three private gunmen, whom Rathee had hired for security, also suffered injuries, Chautala said, adding, "No police security had been given to him."

Chautala later visited the hospital in Bahadurgarh where the bodies were kept. Speaking to reporters there, he demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Rathee, aged 67, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district.