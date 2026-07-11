INS Mahendragiri joins Indian Navy as uncertainty surrounds future warship acquisitions
Delay in approval for next-generation corvettes fuels debate over priorities as India seeks to expand its naval strength by 2035
The Indian Navy inducted INS Mahendragiri, its sixth advanced stealth frigate, on Saturday, even as questions continue to be raised over its long-term acquisition plans and its target of expanding the fleet to around 200 warships by 2035.
At the centre of the debate is the proposed acquisition of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) under Project 28A. Although the bidding process has been completed, the project is still awaiting approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).
According to sources familiar with the discussions, the delay has prompted speculation that the CCS is reviewing whether the acquisition of missile-equipped corvettes is justified at a time when the Navy is inducting advanced stealth frigates with comparable surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile capabilities.
The debate comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over underwater threats in the region, particularly China's support for Pakistan's programme to build eight advanced diesel-electric attack submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology. The first of these submarines has already been delivered.
Defence observers believe this evolving security environment could warrant greater emphasis on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities rather than additional missile corvettes.
The Indian Navy currently operates four Kamorta-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes and is inducting 16 shallow water anti-submarine warfare craft designed primarily to protect coastal areas, islands and harbour approaches.
However, analysts argue that the Navy may require larger ASW platforms capable of sustained operations in deep waters, particularly as Chinese submarines continue to operate in the Bay of Bengal and Pakistan is expected to deploy its new submarine fleet in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal once deliveries are completed.
The Navy has not placed any major new warship orders in nearly three years. Its last significant procurement was for 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs), approved in March 2023. Seven of these are being built by Goa Shipyard Ltd, while the remaining vessels are under construction at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd in Kolkata.
Alongside the NGC programme, the Navy is pursuing several other modernisation projects, including the proposed Next Generation Destroyers (NGDs), estimated to cost around Rs 80,000 crore, which will succeed the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers.
It is also planning to induct Air Independent Propulsion-equipped submarines under Project 75(I), with deliveries expected to begin from 2033, while the proposed Project-17 Bravo programme envisages next-generation stealth frigates with integrated electric propulsion and enhanced missile capabilities.
The Union government has also granted initial approval for the acquisition of four 32,000-tonne Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), which are expected to strengthen the Navy's amphibious warfare capabilities.
With IANS inputs