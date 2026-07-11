INS Mahendragiri joins Indian Navy as uncertainty surrounds future warship acquisitions

The Indian Navy inducted INS Mahendragiri, its sixth advanced stealth frigate, on Saturday, even as questions continue to be raised over its long-term acquisition plans and its target of expanding the fleet to around 200 warships by 2035.

At the centre of the debate is the proposed acquisition of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) under Project 28A. Although the bidding process has been completed, the project is still awaiting approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the delay has prompted speculation that the CCS is reviewing whether the acquisition of missile-equipped corvettes is justified at a time when the Navy is inducting advanced stealth frigates with comparable surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile capabilities.

The debate comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over underwater threats in the region, particularly China's support for Pakistan's programme to build eight advanced diesel-electric attack submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology. The first of these submarines has already been delivered.

Defence observers believe this evolving security environment could warrant greater emphasis on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities rather than additional missile corvettes.