Inside Draupadi Murmu's world: Passionate teacher, disciplinarian, vegetarian

As Murmu prepares to enter the majestic Presidential Palace, her thoughts would stray to her humble beginnings in the small village of Uparbeda, Odisha, where she is born in a Santhal tribe family, and had two brothers -- Bhagat (deceased) and Taranisen, who is now her close aide.



A brilliant student, she later went on to become the first graduate from the tribal hamlet where once her father Biranchi Tudu and grandfather Narayan Tudu lorded as 'Sardars' (head-men).



While leaving her primary school, the headmaster mechanically asked what she planned to do in life, the little Droupadi innocently replied, "public service", but five decades later, he realised that she had fulfilled her childhood ambition.



After her schooling, uncle, Kartik Charan Majhi, a former MLA and Minister (1967), took her to Bhubaneswar to enable her complete her higher education, and graduated as a B.A. (1979) from the Rama Devi Women's College.



That year, she secured a clerical job in the Odisha government and worked there for several years and meanwhile, got married to a Bank of India employee, Shyam Charan Murmu, who lived in Pahadpur, around 10 km from Uparbeda.



Their first child, a daughter died aged three, devastating the young couple, who later had two sons -- Lakshman and Sipun, and a daughter Itishree, though whom the Murmu family later established a "Maharashtra connect".



Murmu soon quit her government job to care for the family but took up teaching as honorary Assistant Professor at Sri Aurobindo Integral & Educational Research, in Rairangpur.



In the early 1990s, she was noticed by some senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders as a rare, educated, working tribal woman and cajoled her to take up public service.



In 1997, the BJP fielded Murmu for the Rairangpur Municipal Council elections and she was elected as a Councillor - green-signalling her spiralling political career.

The greenhorn councillor took her job seriously, people were taken aback to see Murmu leading from the front, hands-on on the roads, solving civic problems and other basic issues, when most elected representatives notoriously "vanish" post-polls!