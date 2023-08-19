Integration of rainwater harvesting for climate resilience important: Delhi HC

In response to the unprecedented weather events witnessed in the national capital this year, the Delhi High Court has observed the importance of incorporating rainwater harvesting into the city's climate resilience planning.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula has underscored the need for innovative strategies and continuous efforts by authorities to promote rainwater harvesting.

"A persistent focus on educating the public and resident welfare associations about the advantages of rainwater harvesting, coupled with practical implementation guidance, can catalyse a cultural shift towards sustainable water practices," the bench said.