International Women's Day: Priyanka Gandhi leads march in Lucknow

Continuing her efforts to change the politics of Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led a mammoth rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lucknow on Tuesday, a day after exit polls predicted poor performance of the grand old party in the recently held elections in UP.

All the Congress candidates who fought elections, took part in the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' rally which began from Gomti Bagh and culminated in Sikandar Bagh crossing.

Priyanka Gandhi garlanded a statue of freedom fighter Uda Devi at the crossing.

“Today’s march at Lucknow is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women’s Day we should celebrate them,” said Priyanka Gandhi.