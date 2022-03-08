International Women's Day: Priyanka Gandhi leads march in Lucknow
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday led a march in Lucknow on International Women's Day, a day after the voting for the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
Continuing her efforts to change the politics of Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led a mammoth rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lucknow on Tuesday, a day after exit polls predicted poor performance of the grand old party in the recently held elections in UP.
All the Congress candidates who fought elections, took part in the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' rally which began from Gomti Bagh and culminated in Sikandar Bagh crossing.
Priyanka Gandhi garlanded a statue of freedom fighter Uda Devi at the crossing.
“Today’s march at Lucknow is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women’s Day we should celebrate them,” said Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress activists who joined the rally from all corners of the state, raised slogans in favour of women empowerment.
“An ocean of pink was floating on the streets of Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon,” said a Lucknow resident who participated in the rally.
Participants were seen taking selfie with Priyanka Gandhi in the rally. As per the UP Congress apart from all the 159 candidates, representatives from other states were also invited to take part in the rally.
Commenting on the predictions shown by various channels as part of the customery exit polls, Priyanka Gandhi who reached Lucknow on Tuesday said, “We fought as hard as we could. We will wait and see the results.”
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and almost all exit polls predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 08 Mar 2022, 4:24 PM