Internet, SMS suspended ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra in Haryana's Nuh

The Haryana government on Sunday beefed up security and ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Nuh tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Around 2,500 personnel from police and paramilitary have been deployed in the district this year a day before the yatra, police said.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said force would be deployed along the procession route. "We will keep a close eye on everyone through drones."

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata told PTI, "Situation is very peaceful, cordial ahead of the yatra and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it."

Many welcome gates have been erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession, he said.

"We also have 100 volunteers who will help police with the coordination of the movement along the yatra route," the DC said.