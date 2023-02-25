Intra-familial child sexual abuse a deplorable violation of minor's trust: SC judge

Intra-familial child sexual abuse is a deplorable violation of a child's trust and an "unpardonable betrayal" of the family bond, Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli said on Saturday while emphasising that such victims deserve complete support and understanding.

Justice Kohli said this form of abuse has a long-lasting effect on the victim and the unfortunate part is that many a time, in the name of family honour, such incidents are brushed under the carpet and go unreported.

She was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of the release of the third issue of journal 'Children First' at a function organised by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights.