Involve consumers in detecting fake products: CBIC member

He said that citizens should also be encouraged to report incidents of fake and illicit products being sold in markets to enforcement agencies.



Consumers should also reject such products, he added.



Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was the chief guest in the conference, said that illicit trade is being undertaken by India's "immediate neighbouring countries".



He suggested that strong action must be taken against such forces.



FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta said that a counter-attack should be launched on fake products.