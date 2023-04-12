IPCW row: DU committee misses deadline for first report, yet to meet students

A Delhi University committee formed to probe the harassment incident at the all-women IP College has missed the deadline to submit its first report and is even yet to meet the students who have been seeking action against the perpetrators.



The committee was constituted on April 3 and was supposed to submit its first report within a week.



Headed by Prakash Singh, the South Campus director, the committee since its constitution has only held one meeting, and according to a university official it will meet on Thursday to finalise the guidelines.



The members of the committee are yet to hold meetings with or speak to students who have held a series of protests demanding action against the perpetrators and accountability on the part of the college.



A university official confirmed that no report has been submitted so far.