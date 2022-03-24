IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja is ready to take the mantle from MS Dhoni as CSK skipper, says Gavaskar

In Gavaskar's opinion, Jadeja is ready to take over the mantle from MS Dhoni, if the team management decides to give the senior batter a break during the event.



"The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic. If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja," Gavaskar said during a Gameplan show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL.



Speaking about the leading run scorer in the last edition, Gavaskar said, "Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection. Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down. He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL. So, there is very little that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season."