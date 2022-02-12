IPL auction: Uncapped Shahrukh, Avesh, Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa likely to attract good bids

Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan pulled off impressive performances for his team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is known for his big-hitting as well as finishing games as well. IPL teams need firepower in the lower order so Shahrukh can get good money in the auction.



Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan played for Delhi Capitals last season and did wonders for the team. However, the pacer was released by the franchise and he is all set to go under the hammer during the auction.



He was also selected in Team India for the last few series, though the bowler is yet to make his debut for the national team. Known for his pace, accuracy and his yorker, Avesh will be an absolute asset for any team in the IPL.



Rahul Tripathi

Attacking batter Rahul Tripathi is also a seasoned IPL campaigner. He batted at different positions for KKR in the last few seasons. Apart from his batting, Tripathi is also a gun fielder and is sure to invite a bidding war among many IPL franchises at the mega auction.



Yash Dhull

The India U-19 captain led the team from the front in the title-winning campaign in the World Cup, scoring important runs after being hit by Covid-19. The Delhi lad, who has solid batting technique, also aspires to play for India and before that Dhull could turn out to be one of the most sought after players of the IPL auction.



Raj Bawa

Raj Bawa, who produced a heroic performance with both bat and ball in India's title-winning campaign in the U19 World Cup, is an all-rounder and probably best suited for the IPL format.



Bawa picked up a fifer in the U19 World Cup final against England and franchises, who need a young all-rounder, will definitely bid for him in the auction and the youngster can get a hefty deal.