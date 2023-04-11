IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

He said 10 bookies were arrested and cash of Rs 60.39 lakh was seized. He said along with the amount in the bank accounts of the arrested, value of online cash and seized property, the total value of the case property is about Rs 1 crore.



The seized property include three line boards, 8 laptops, 3 TVs, 8 keypad phones, two CPUs, keyboards, monitor set top box, headsets, WiFi routers, printer, Microphones, 10 smart phones, three two-wheelers.



The bookies were booked under sections 3 and 4 of TS Gaming Act.



Pandu, the main organiser who is a resident of Vijayawada, is absconding. Four of the arrested men are from Andhra Pradesh while the remaining are all residents of Andhra Pradesh.